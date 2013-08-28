Matt Damon Says He Won't Play Robin In Batman/Superman Movie

Last week, the entertainment news world was rocked when

Ben Affleck was announced to play the next Batman.

While Batfleck sparked a heavy Twitter backlash and multiple online petitions, many were quick to joke that long-time pal Matt Damon would be cast as Robin.

Ben Affleck as Batman. Does that mean Matt Damon will play Robin? #ThingsToPonderAtNight pic.twitter.com/CjNnTqnRwq

— Not Bill Walton (@NotBillWalton) August 23, 2013

Rest assured it doesn’t look like that’s happening … yet.

While promoting his latest film, sci-fi thriller “Elysium” abroad, Damon told The Times of India he has no plans to reunite the dynamic duo.

“I am a little older than Ben. I never saw Robin as older than Batman,” says Damon. “Somebody sent me a picture actually (of his face photoshopped on Robin’s body and Ben’s on Batman’s). It was really funny. But it’s safe to say I won’t be Robin.”

While Damon says he won’t play the boy wonder, another rumour going around is that he’s up for the role of Aquaman or Martian Manhunter in an upcoming Warner Bros. film tied to the DC universe.

And for all the naysayers bringing on the Batfleck hate? Damon thinks Affleck will do a great job taking the mantle of the bat from Christian Bale.

“It will be terrific. I know there are a lot of people grousing on the internet,” says Damon. “I just think it’s kind of funny. You know, he’s not playing King Lear. It’s Batman! Certainly within his skill set. If anybody saw Argo or The Town, and all the work he’s been doing lately, it’s way more nuanced and interesting and way more difficult than Batman! Batman just sits there with his cowl over his head and whispers in a kinda gruff voice at people. Bruce Wayne is the more challenging part of the role, and Ben will be great at that.”

The Batman / Superman film is scheduled for a July 17 release and begins filming early next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.