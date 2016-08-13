Matt Damon remembers his incredibly emotional scene with Robin Williams

Miramax Robin Williams and Matt Damon in ‘Good Will Hunting.’

In a new interview, Matt Damon gave a moving recollection of a famous scene from “Good Will Hunting” that he acted in with Robin Williams, who died two years ago on August 11, 2014.

Speaking with JOE.ie, Damon recalled Williams’ performance in the emotional park-bench scene.

“I had probably one or two lines in that. It was Robin’s scene,” Damon said. “And when he was just crushing it on the first take, I just went, ‘This is gonna be really good.'”

Damon went on to describe how he recently took his family to Boston Commons to visit the same bench where the scene was filmed.

“I walked over there with my family and we sat on the bench,” he said. “The kids didn’t know, they have never seen the movie, they’re too young. But it was nice to go back and think about him back there.”

“Good Will Hunting” received nine Academy Award nominations in 1998. Damon and Ben Affleck won for best original screenplay, and Williams won for best supporting actor, his first and only Oscar.

Watch the interview and a clip from the scene below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

