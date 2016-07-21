Matt Damon on writing another movie with Ben Affleck: 'Never say never'

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been best friends for decades, but the duo has only managed to write one film together.

That film was the critically acclaimed “Good Will Hunting,” which won Damon and Affleck an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and launched their careers.

So it’s not exactly an easy thing to follow.

But in an Ask Me Anything on Reddit, Damon said it hasn’t been plausible for quite some time.

“The big issue is time for us,” he said. “We have a company together so we work on a lot of projects together, but to try to carve out the time is really tough. I mean we both have a whole mess of kids now, and these other days jobs. He’s directing all the time and I’m off working with these other directors.”

He also noted that the now A-list stars were unemployed while writing “Good Will Hunting” and weren’t on any sort of deadline. But Damon offered a glimmer of hope for those waiting for another Affleck-Damon screenplay.

“So I would never say never because I would absolutely love to write with Ben again, and I’d love to collaborate with him on anything, he’s brilliant,” he said.

Of course, that would mean Affleck would have to stop giving himself the best roles in his films, Damon joked about once again.

You can read the full AMA over on Reddit, in which Damon says Julia Stiles smells like “happiness” and that he “never quite understood” his “cameo” in Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s “Team America.”

