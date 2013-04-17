HOUSE OF THE DAY: Matt Damon Is Selling His Miami Beach Mansion For $20 Million

Hollywood A-Lister Matt Damon is selling his stunning Miami Beach mansion Marabella for $20 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.



The actor, who recently renewed his vows with wife Luciana Barroso in the Caribbean, listed the seven-bedroom home last week with celebrity broker The Jills.

He originally bought Marabella back in 2005 for $10.3 million, and has been adding to the property’s acreage ever since, according to celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker.

The pad boasts a wine cellar, movie theatre, and rooftop terrace. It also sits directly on Miami’s Biscayne Bay, and has gorgeous views of the water from the oversized living room, pool, and hot tub.

