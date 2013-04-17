HOUSE OF THE DAY: Matt Damon Is Selling His Miami Beach Mansion For $20 Million

Megan Willett
Hollywood A-Lister Matt Damon is selling his stunning Miami Beach mansion Marabella for $20 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The actor, who recently renewed his vows with wife Luciana Barroso in the Caribbean, listed the seven-bedroom home last week with celebrity broker The Jills.

He originally bought Marabella back in 2005 for $10.3 million, and has been adding to the property’s acreage ever since, according to celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker.

The pad boasts a wine cellar, movie theatre, and rooftop terrace. It also sits directly on Miami’s Biscayne Bay, and has gorgeous views of the water from the oversized living room, pool, and hot tub.

Matt Damon's for-sale mansion sits in an exclusive Miami Beach neighbourhood.

The home was built in 1935 and is right on the waterfront.

The Mediterranean-style pad has two stories.

And the property measures just over one acre of land.

It also has a gorgeous pool and hot tub in the backyard overlooking Biscayne Bay.

There are panoramic views from the rooftop terrace, too.

Inside the 12,705-square-foot home is an oversized living room.

Seven bedrooms, including this master bedroom with views of the bay.

And 12.5 bathrooms, including this modern example with a tub in the middle of the room.

The dining room is big enough to easily fit a table of 10.

And the kitchen is equipped with a chef's stove and the most up-to-date appliances.

Nearby the pool is a second, open-air kitchen.

With steps leading out to the home's beach front property.

Which, needless to say, also has amazing scenery.

