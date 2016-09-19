Matt Damon continues his hilarious 'feud' with Jimmy Kimmel at the Emmys

The Matt Damon-Jimmy Kimmel “feud” spilled over on to the Emmys stage on Sunday night.

Host Kimmel returned to the stage after his late-night show lost in the outstanding variety talk series category to HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver. And guess who was waiting for him on the stage? Yep, Damon.

Nonchalantly eating an apple, Damon said, “I missed the last category. Did you win?”

“No, we didn’t win, all right?” the host answered.

“That’s a bummer. That makes a lot of sense. You must be really bummed out,” Damon continued. “So you’re not going to get a trophy?”

“The Martian” star then continued to kick the comedian while he was down.

“This is so humiliating. I’m sorry,” Damon said. “You lost and now you have to stand out here for the rest of the night in front of everybody.”

Of course, this is just a continuation of the purported feud that has been raging between the comedian and the movie star since the third season of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kimmel wasn’t happy about how a show went and decided to end it with apologizing to Damon for bumping him from the episode. It was an inside joke between Kimmel and a producer, but Kimmel continued to end several episodes by saying he bumped Damon from the show.

Since then, the two have been trading jabs at each other and enlisting others to take part. Sunday’s Emmys is just the latest in the history and a point on Damon’s side of the board.

Watch Damon tease Kimmel for his Emmy loss below:

