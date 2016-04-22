Matt Damon is the same Bourne you know and love in the 'Jason Bourne' trailer

Nine years after we last saw Matt Damon in a “Bourne” movie, he has returned with the much-anticipated “Jason Bourne.” And as the trailer shows, he hasn’t lost a step in the performance.

Coming out in July, the movie follows Bourne as he comes out of the shadows with a much clearer recollection of his past. As usual, there’s a lot of close-quarters fighting and what looks to be an intense car chase through the Vegas strip.

Tommy Lee Jones and Alicia Vikander are joning the franchise for this entry.

Watch the trailer here:

