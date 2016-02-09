Matt Damon is back in the first trailer for the new Jason Bourne movie

We just got a lot of questions answered with the premiere of the new Jason Bourne movie during the Super Bowl.

Matt Damon certainly hasn’t lost anything in the butt kicking department, after being absent from the franchise since 2007’s “The Bourne Ultimatum.” And the movie has a title and it’s quite simple: “Jason Bourne.”

Check out the trailer here. The film opens in theatres July 29.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.