Matt Damon says he has a secret Instagram account, and fans think they found it

Matt Damon attends the ‘Stillwater’ New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 26, 2021 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Actor Matt Damon told GQ magazine on Wednesday that he has a secret Instagram account.

He said he barely posts on the account, but uses it to keep up with friends.

Online sleuths were quick to find the possible account, which has the username “odamnmatt.”

Online sleuths think they found actor Matt Damon’s Instagram on Wednesday after the movie star said he had a secret account.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Damon said he had a “very private Instagram account” that he rarely posts on, but uses to keep up with friends.

Vulture reporter Zoë Haylock was among the first people to find it, sharing a screenshot on Twitter.

The account is private and features a username that is an anagram of Damon’s name – “odamnmatt.”

Damon had told GQ that he had posted 40 images since creating the account in 2013, and that he had 76 followers, the same number of posts and followers on the account in question.

The account is also followed by a number of celebrities, including Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascall, and Sam Jones, HuffPost reported.

The actor hasn’t yet confirmed if it is his Finsta.

Damon isn’t the first celebrity to operate a secret instagram account.

Former President Barack Obama joked about having a private account in 2020, while Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and several others have been using secret Instagrams for years, Refinery 29 reported in 2018.