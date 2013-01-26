Matt Damon Kidnapped Jimmy Kimmel And Hosted His Show Last Night

Photo: YouTube

Matt Damon finally got the best of Jimmy Kimmel last night on his late show. For years, the two have had a pretty lengthy (and hilarious) spat back and forth on Kimmel’s Live show stemming from the host never having enough time to interview the actor on air.



Over the years, the two have pulled a number of pranks on one another, often enlisting the powers of Hollywood stars.

Last night, Damon got his revenge when he hijacked the late show after kidnapping Kimmel. He replaced Guillermo with Andy Garcia, and invited a plethora of celebrities ranging from Gary Oldman and Amy Adams to make appearances on the show.

The result was hilarious.

Here are some of the best videos from last night’s show.

Damon kidnaps Jimmy:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Damon replaces Guillermo and band leader Cleto with Andy Garcia and Sheryl Crow:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Matt Damon explains the “true” origin behind the Kimmel / Damon beef:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

You can watch all of the clips here.

