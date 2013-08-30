Matt Damon Joins Christopher Nolan's Big Space Epic 'Interstellar'

Wikimedia Commons Matt Damon has been cast in a small role in ‘Interstellar.’

This is an interesting turn of events.

Matt Damon is joining Christopher Nolan’s next project, anticipated sci-fi thriller “Interstellar.”

The news was first reported by The Playlist before being confirmed by Variety.

The film has been in the works for a while. Originally a Steven Spielberg project, Christopher Nolan was tapped in January to direct the film. It made sense considering his brother Jonathan (“The Dark Knight” trilogy / “Memento”) initially wrote a screenplay for the film and the two have a pretty good track record together — “The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Memento,” “The Prestige.”

“Interstellar” will also star Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway as space travellers going through a wormhole. Like all Nolan projects, much about the plot is heavily guarded. The Hollywood Reporter has said the film is supposed to involve alternate dimensions and time travel. It kind of sounds like Alfonso Cauron’s “Gravity.”

Basically, nearly every big studio in Hollywood has some sort of stake in this project.

The film is cofinanced by Paramount (because of Spielberg’s original attachment to the film), Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures.

Legendary Pictures, of course, ended its working relationship with Warner Bros. earlier this year, so now the film will be distributed by Universal.

The news about Damon’s casting is interesting.

His buddy Ben Affleck was just cast as Bruce Wayne and Batman in the “Man of Steel” sequel last week. Naturally, that led many to (jokingly) suggest Damon would be cast as a Robin or perhaps another character in the D.C. Universe.

Damon shot down Robin rumours while promoting “Elysium” overseas, but because of his close affinity with Affleck it’s interesting to see him work with Nolan who helped bring the DC Comics universe back to the big screen for Warner Bros.

The Playlist reports Damon’s role will be pretty small, with him filming on set for two weeks out of a total four-month filming schedule.

Maybe we’ll see Damon and Nolan — along with Affleck pool their resources with “Man of Steel” director Zack Snyder down the line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.