Take a look inside Matt Damon's California home, complete with a waterfall and wine tasting room, which just hit the market for $21 million

Alexis Adam, Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images Matt Damon is selling his Pacific Palisades home.

Matt Damon’s home in Pacific Palisades, California, is on sale for $US21 million with realtors The Agency.

The 13,508ft property has a koi garden, a waterfall, and a wine tasting room.

The family are selling the property to relocate to New York City.

Matt Damon has listed his Pacific Palisades, California, property for $US21 million with realtors The Agency.

Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso bought the house for $US15 million in 2012, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing property records.

Eric Haskell, realtor at The Agency, told the publication the family were selling the property so they could relocate to New York City.

“They really love it there, even with everything going on with COVID,” Haskell told the publication.

The 13,508ft property has an open-plan family living space downstairs, and nearly all the rooms in the house have views of the surrounding greenery.

Outside, the zen-inspired property has a large pool, a koi garden, a waterfall, and an open-air dining terrace.

Inside, the house has seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a private gym, and a wine tasting room.



The master bedroom has its own private terrace, two dressing rooms, a massage room, and a spa-style bathroom.

Damon has starred in films including “The Martian,” “Good Will Hunting,” and the “Oceans” series.

The house is ultra-private and is among the most spacious home sites in the Upper Riviera neighbourhood, The Agency wrote in the listing.

Alexis Adam

The interior features a mix of warm woods and natural stone …

Alexis Adam

… and the whole property is “zen-inspired.”

Alexis Adam

The house is dominated by a central, light-filled atrium with 35ft mahogany vaulted ceilings.

Alexis Adam

Many of the rooms offer views over the grounds thanks to their clerestory windows and Asahi glass walls.

Alexis Adam

The ground floor has an open lounge and dining area …

Alexis Adam

… with space for entertaining and hosting guests.

Alexis Adam

The ground floor also has a kitchen with custom mahogany cabinetry, Bluestone countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

Alexis Adam



… and it’s all open plan.

Alexis Adam

The property has seven bedrooms in total …

Alexis Adam

… and 10 bathrooms.

Alexis Adam

The master bedroom has a terrace …

Alexis Adam

… with views over the garden.

Alexis Adam

The bedroom also has a luxury, spa-style en-suite …

Alexis Adam

… a massage room …

Alexis Adam

… and not one …

Alexis Adam

… but two dressing rooms.

Alexis Adam

The house also has a wine storage and tasting room …

Alexis Adam

… a private gym …

Alexis Adam

… and a media room for private movie screenings.

Alexis Adam



It has two fireplaces, too.

Alexis Adam

Outdoors, the property has a Hawaiian-inspired Lanai with a covered lounge …

Alexis Adam

… and alfresco dining terrace …

Alexis Adam

The garden also has a large pool …

Alexis Adam

… which looks just as nice at night.

Alexis Adam

The grounds are surrounded by foliage and include a koi pond, waterfall, and children’s play area.

Alexis Adam

In total, the property is 13,508 square ft.

Alexis Adam

