WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Real-Life Movie Gangsters

The arrest of Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was a mobster milestone for authorities this summer.



And now, from the inevitable-but-still-awesome files:

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck will make a movie about Bulger’s life — Affleck will direct, while Damon will star, playing Bulger throughout several decades.

In honour of the duo’s new project, let’s check in with some of cinema’s most ruthless real-life gangsters.

You want to have an idea of where they are anyway, right?



Whitey Bulger is behind bars. A longtime member of the FBI's Most Wanted list, Bulger was finally nabbed in Santa Monica this summer. He was the inspiration for Jack Nicholson's character in 'The Departed.' In 2009, former FBI agent John Connelly received a 40-year sentence for killing a witness who was about to testify against the Irish mob. Connelly 'turned' after developing a relationship with Bulger -- and he fed him information over the years. The last anyone's heard from the 81-year-old: this conversation with his former rival Nicky Barnes in New York Magazine. Joe Pistone, the real-life Donnie Brasco, told his own side of the story -- in a one-man play starring his nephew. The FBI agent who inspired Johnny Depp's character -- and who was almost made by late mobster Sonny Black (played in 'Brasco' by Al Pacino) -- co-authored a play on his experiences. His own nephew and namesake, Joey Pistone (whom he's pictured with here), played the title role. Hill spent time in jail, became an informant who led to over 50 convictions and spent time in the witness protection program. But now he's living in California -- and, if this video is to be believed, doing a lot of painting. So: Steve Buscemi's Nucky Thompson is based on real-life Atlantic City mobster Enoch Johnson. Johnson was the subject of the book 'Boardwalk Empire,' which spawned the series. And what spawned the book? The author, Nelson Johnson, tracked down a librarian named Marie Boyd. Boyd's late husband, Jimmy, was Johnson's right-hand man -- he's played by Michael Pitt in the HBO show. Mrs. Boyd told Johnson everything he needed to know -- and by the way, she also established a scholarship at Atlantic Cape Community College in her husband's name. John Gotti may have died in 2002 -- but his family is determined to bring him to the big screen. Gotti's daughter Victoria has been instrumental in getting a biopic on her dad (who died in 2002) off the ground -- and now it's been announced that John Travolta will play him. Now check out our best zombie pop culture picks. If you like 'The Walking Dead, You'll Love'...

