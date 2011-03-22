Matt Cooke: Cheap Shot Artist*

Pittsburgh Penguin Matt Cooke has a reputation for being a dirty player, but if you’ve never really understood how he got that reputation — or just how dirty he can be — check out this compilation of Cooke cheapshots put together by blogger Daniel Tolensky. (Via @katiebakes)



Gee, he sure likes hitting people with his elbows. Or his knees!

Here is Cooke kicking Detroit goalie Chris Osgood in the head with his skate:



Cooke added another hit to the catalogue on Sunday, when his elbow to the head of New York Ranger Ryan McDonagh lead to fresh calls for Cooke to receive a healthy suspension.

UPDATE: Looks like Cooke is going to be suspended for the rest of the regular season and the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That would be a minimum of 14 games.

