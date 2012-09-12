Matt Cohler: This Is Why Mobile Advertising Is Underrated

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Matt Cohler, an early Facebook executive who’s now a venture capitalist at Benchmark Capital, believes we should be bullish, not bearish, about mobile advertising.”I think mobile advertising is going to be huge,” he said in an on-stage interview at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco today.



The reason: The mobile experience is more like television than the Web.

“You have a single screen, the user’s attention is focused,” Cohler said. On the Web, attention is scattered across multiple programs and Web browser windows.

And mobile is more intimate than either.

“The same regions of the brain light up when someone touches their smartphone as when they touch a family member or a pet,” Cohler said, citing research done with MRI scans.

That’s why Benchmark was an early investor in Instagram—which was eventually acquired by Cohler’s previous employer.

