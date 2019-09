Hours before Matt Cain threw a perfect game, he was hanging around AT&T Park watching golfer Dustin Johnson hit drives into McCovey Cove.



The Olympic Club, where the U.S. Open is being contested this weekend, is just a short drive from the Giants’ home stadium.

Rory McIlroy even threw out the first pitch of Monday’s Giants game.



