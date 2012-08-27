Outed Navy SEAL Doubles Down On Media Attention, Talks To Spielberg And Others

So, after all the hoopla, after all chatter about the Fox News outing and the subsequent Al Qaeda postings, Matt Bissonnette, true to the gutsy Navy SEAL roots, has doubled down on all the media attention: He’s in negotiations for a movie.



We wonder if he’ll play himself. At this point, he might as well.

The New York Post reports that Bissonnette met with world renowned director Steven Spielberg as well as with reps from Dreamworks pictures.

Meanwhile, Admiral Bill McRaven indicated that if any classified information makes its way to the public because of Bissonnette’s flirtation with American media, then he’ll move forward with prosecutions. The publisher of Bissonnette’s book, “No Easy Day,” says the book was properly vetted by a lawyer who is also former special operations soldier.

Bissonnette’s movie would be the third in a line of films about the bin Laden raid. Kathryn Bigelow, director of “The Hurt Locker,” plans to release the movie “Zero Dark 30” this December and The Weinstein company has given indications it may produce a movie called “Code Name Geronimo” prior to the election.

