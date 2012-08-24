Fox News Outs The Navy SEAL Who Wrote An Anonymous Book On The Bin Laden Raid

Matt Bissonnette

Turns out there are leaks everywhere, even among Navy SEALs.Fox News obtained and released the identity of the author of the controversial new book “No Easy Day: The Firsthand Account of the Mission That Killed Osama Bin Laden,” due to come out on the anniversary of 9/11.



“Mark Owen,” the pseudonym under which the book was written, is actually 35 year-old Matt Bissonnette of Wrangell, Alaska. Bissonnette held the rank of chief in the elite Navy SEAL Team 6 prior to retiring. He was one of the first men in the room where bin Laden died, witnessing the occurrence first-hand.

We tracked down pictures of Bissonnett on PatriotFiles.com and Flickr.

Bissonnette was also part of the operation which ended with the killing of three Somali pirates in order to save the life of Captain Richard Phillips in the Indian Ocean in 2009.

He co-wrote the book with author Kevin Maurer, a well-versed author of four books, most based on military special operations.

Bissonnette wrote in the book that he wants to “set the record straight” about the bin Laden raid. One can only assume he means in terms of Obama “taking credit.”

Matt Bissonnette, pictured to the bottom right

The Pentagon has not reviewed the book, leaving Bissonnette open for charges if he’s disclosed anything sensitive. It’s common practice for authors with security clearances to allow the military a review of their books before publishing.

In the case of Anthony Shaffer, an intelligence officer, the Army cleared his book, “Operation Dark Heart,” then rescinded the clearance once it was published, buying all 10,000 copies in order to “pulp” them.

The U.S. Navy has said it will leave any investigation into possible charges up to the Department of Justice.

Now: See My Trip Into A Gunfight In Afghanistan >

Watch: What The Death Of Osama Bin Laden Means For The Elections

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.