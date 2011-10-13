An NFL Player Was Fined $5,000 For Refusing To Wear A Microphone During A Game

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Matt Birk was fined $5,000 by the NFL for refusing to wear a microphone under his pads against the Jets in week four, according to Adam Caplan of Sirius/XM.The NFL mandated that two lineman per team must wear mics every game early this year.



The reason: the league wants to enhance broadcasts with the sound of pads crashing in the trenches, Pro Football Talk reported to weeks ago.

Birk and the Ravens have yet to comment, or explain why Birk didn’t want his pads mic’d up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.