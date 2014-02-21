Mitch McConnell's GOP Challenger Suggests That Gay Marriage Could Lead To Parents Marrying Their Children

Kentucky Republican Senate candidate Matt Bevin suggested in a radio interview on Wednesday that legalizing gay marriage could lead to marriages between parents and their children.

“Again, where do you draw the line, even on that?” Bevin said on The Janet Mefferd Show.

“If it’s all right to have same-sex marriages, why not define a marriage — because at the end of the day a lot of this ends up being taxes and who can visit who in the hospital, and there’s other repercussions and things that come with it,” Bevin said.

“So a person may want to define themselves as being married to one of their children so that they can then in fact pass on certain things to that child financially and otherwise. Where do you draw the line?”

Bevin was discussing a recent ruling by a federal judge that struck down part of Kentucky’s ban on gay marriage. His comments were picked up by Right Wing Watch.

“And if, in fact, a person can arbitrarily draw it here, why could someone else not draw it arbitrarily somewhere else? There needs to be rule of law. Marriage has for millennia been defined as that between a man and a woman universally.”

Bevin has taken heat from both the left and right this week. Republicans have criticised him amid new revelations that he signed a letter expressing support for the financial bailout program. That had The Herald-Leader questioning whether it was “the end for Matt Bevin.”

