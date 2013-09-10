Here's The Egregious Dive That Got A US Soccer Player Suspended For The Mexico Game

Leah Goldman

The U.S. men’s national team lost a World Cup qualifier 3-1 in Costa Rica on Friday night. The Americans play another qualifier against Mexico in Columbus on Tuesday but defender Matt Besler will not be on the roster after getting a ridiculous yellow card in the game against Costa Rica.

Besler got a yellow card after Costa Rican player Joel Campbell bumped into Besler and fell to the ground in agony. It is so obvious in the following GIF and video (5:38 minute mark) that Campbell faked it, it’s laughable:

Soccer journalists are ripping the call on Twitter:

