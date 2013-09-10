Here's The Egregious Dive That Got A US Soccer Player Suspended For The Mexico Game

The U.S. men’s national team lost a World Cup qualifier 3-1 in Costa Rica on Friday night. The Americans play another qualifier against Mexico in Columbus on Tuesday but defender Matt Besler will not be on the roster after getting a ridiculous yellow card in the game against Costa Rica.

Besler got a yellow card after Costa Rican player Joel Campbell bumped into Besler and fell to the ground in agony. It is so obvious in the following GIF and video (5:38 minute mark) that Campbell faked it, it’s laughable:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Soccer journalists are ripping the call on Twitter:

US got benefit of doubt on some calls vs CR, but horrible Besler yellow/suspension for US-MEX from MEX crew makes CONCACAF look Mickey Mouse

— Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) September 9, 2013

here’s the ‘foul’ which led to the real card on Matt Besler and his sups. tmrw. nite v Mex 5:40 in Oscar-worthy http://t.co/GWtYLkjiVA

— Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) September 9, 2013

[h/t] @noahedavis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.