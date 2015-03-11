Matt Barrie's Freelancer.com just made another job marketplace acquisition

Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie. Image: Supplied.

Freelancer, the Australian-based world’s largest freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace, has acquired DoNanza, a job aggregation marketplace within the online freelance worker community.

The price of the acquisition was not disclosed. DoNanza once raised money from Google Chairman Eric Schmidt’s Innovation Endeavours fund but the business stopped operating last year.

CEO Matt Barrie says the acquisition is a “great fit” for Freelancer.com and will increase both the size of the community and marketplace liquidity.

The acquisition of DoNanza, and its database of over 360,000 freelancers, will be funded from the Company’s existing cash reserves and is not expected to have a material impact on revenue in FY15.

Business Insider understands the entire database of freelancers has been migrated to the Freelancer.com platform already.

Founded in 2008, DoNanza received $1 million in financing in 2011 from Schmidt’s fund, Yossi Vardi, Afterdox and other investors.

Ami Dudu, Liran Kotzer and Gil Pal co-founded DoNanza with the aim of providing freelancers professional-level tools over the internet and a publishers program so websites and bloggers could customise and integrate a project board on their site.

Shares in Freelancer.com on the ASX were steady at 85c today.

