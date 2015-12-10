Memphis Grizzlies player hits miraculous game-winner from half-court

Scott Davis
Matt barnes game winnerVia YouTube

The Memphis Grizzlies pulled out perhaps the most miraculous win of the young NBA season Wednesday night.

Trailing the Detroit Pistons by one, the Pistons missed a jump shot, then two tap attempts, as forward Matt Barnes grabbed the rebound with six seconds left.

Barnes dribbled up to half-court, and despite there being just over three seconds left, launched a prayer from half-court.

And it went in.


The Grizzlies went up by one with just over a second left and hung on to win the game.

The Pistons’ Marcus Morris’ reaction says it all:

Marucs morris reactionVia Vine

It’s been a lucky week for the Grizzlies, who also had a game-winning dunk off of a lob pass on Sunday night.

For the Pistons, it can’t get any worse. A player launching a 45-foot shot with over three seconds to play is exactly what you’d like. Unfortunately, luck was on Barnes’ side, and the Grizzlies stole the win. 

NOW WATCH: This is why the Golden State Warriors are so hard to beat

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.