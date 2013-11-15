Player's Angry Tweet During Game Is Exactly What The NBA Wants To Hear

Matt Barnes of the Clippers was ejected after getting into an altercation with Serge Ibaka of the Thunder. This didn’t sit well with Barnes who later sent out the following message on Twitter before the game ended:

“I love my teammates like family, but I’m DONE standing up for these n****s! All this sh*t does is cost me money..”

The originally altercation, which can be seen below, occurred when Blake Griffin and Ibaka got tangled up. Barnes quickly stepped in and shoved Ibaka with both hands. Ibaka was also ejected.

Of course, this is exactly why the NBA will suspend and fine Barnes. They don’t want him to be the third person who escalates a two-man altercation into something bigger.

So, the NBA will actually appreciate this tweet, if not the actual language and the timing. It’s exactly the point they want to get across, and if these fines players stop getting in fights, they’ve done something right.

The tweet was quickly deleted, but here is a screencap. The game did not end until after 1:00 AM on the east coast…

Here is the altercation…



