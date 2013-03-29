Matt Barkley May Have Lost More Than $15 Million By Playing His Senior Season

Quarterback Matt Barkley worked out for scouts yesterday at USC’s pro day, and the consensus appears to be that he was just “OK.” The result probably did little to change the thoughts of two NFL draft experts who feel he is no longer a first round talent, a fall that would cost Barkley more than $15 million.



Back in August, Mel Kiper had Barkley ranked as the best available player for the 2013 draft. The top four picks in the upcoming draft are all expected to sign four-year contracts worth at least $20 million guaranteed. And the top pick will make a little more than $22 million.

However, in their latest mock drafts for ESPN.com, neither Mel Kiper nor Todd McShay have Barkley being drafted in the first round.

If Barkley is selected early in the second round, his first NFL contract would be worth just $5-6 million over four years, a drop of $16-17 million from the top pick.

And if Barkley had entered the NFL draft a year ago it could have been even more. Even if he was picked after Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III, Barkley likely would have still been in the top five (worth at least $19 million) and would have received much better endorsement deals, something he will see little of now.

In other words, Barkley is now the cautionary tale will hear when players are contemplating a return for their senior year.

