Eagles QB Matt Barkley Zings Ace NFL Reporter Adam Schefter On Twitter

Matt Barkley, the former USC quarterback who just signed with the Philadelphia Eagles lost millions because he decided to play his senior year instead of declaring for the draft early. After his junior year, NFL scouts evaluated Barkley as a first round pick. However, after playing his senior year, Barkley went in the fourth round to the Eagles.



On Wednesday, Barkley signed a four-year contract reportedly worth $2.5 million, as much as $10 million less than he would have gotten a year ago.

NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted about the contract and Barkley had quite the zinger of a response:

Twitter

