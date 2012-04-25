NFL Teams That Are Debating Drafting Ryan Tannehill Are Stupid And Should Just Wait For Matt Barkley Next Year

Photo: AP

In a scramble to “not miss out” on a franchise quarterback, as opposed to being patient for a real franchise quarterback, NFL teams continually draft overrated quarterbacks in the first round of the draft.And they do it every year. Like clock work.



The practice is absurd.

It’s happening again this year as a number of teams debate over taking Ryan Tannehill in the first round.

The decision for teams like the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, and Cleveland Browns shouldn’t even be that difficult.

Skip Tannehill and draft USC quarterback Matt Barkley next year.

It’s that simple.

But dumb NFL teams will continue to be dumb, so the Dolphins appear as the likeliest to take Tannehill at number eight. He’ll probably free fall otherwise.

It’s downright baffling how these terrible teams keep shooting themselves in the foot by reaching for a quarterback in the first round.

On top of the fact that drafting a first round quarterback doesn’t guarantee ANY success, recent history shows that picking the wrong first round quarterback is worse than waiting for the right one to come along.

And there’s an even bigger pit fall for teams that take a first round quarterback outside the top five.

Here’s a short list of recent mid-to-late first round quarterback busts: Cade McNown, Chad Pennington, Patrick Ramsey, Kyle Boller, Rex Grossman, J.P. Losman, and Brady Quinn. (Yes, we know Aaron Rodgers is an exception.)

Had Matt Barkley jumped into this year’s draft he would’ve competed with Robert Griffin III to be the second QB taken and the top of the draft would definitely feature three straight quarterbacks.

Instead we have a bunch of bad teams considering a guy whose stock recently sky rocketed primarily out of everyone’s desperation.

At 6 foot, 2 inches tall, around 220 pounds, and a 40-yard dash time in the 4.7 seconds range, Barkley is of the RG3/Andrew Luck mould: big and athletic. Likewise, he’ll come out of college with the experience of a four-year starter running a pro-style offence.

There’s an easy solution to all of this: if you want a franchise quarterback so badly, tank in 2012 and/or package some draft picks next year so that you get a shot at Matt Barkley in 2013.

