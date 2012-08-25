Matt Barkley Is The Overwhelming favourite To Win This Year's Heisman Trophy

Photo: AP

The college football season won’t start for several more days and yet the Heisman Trophy may already be Matt Barkley’s to lose. According to sportsbook Bovada.lv, Barkley is the favourite to win this year’s award as the top college football player.Here is the top five…



Matt Barkley (QB), USC — 3/1

Montee Ball (RB), Wisconsin — 6/1

Denard Robinson (QB), Michigan — 7.5/1

Geno Smith (QB), West Virginia — 8/1

Landry Jones (QB), Oklahoma — 8/1

Well, we know that 10 of the last 12 Heisman winners were quarterbacks. And we know that the Heisman voters prefer a winner, as seven of the last nine Heisman winners were on the number one ranked team at the time of the award. The lone exceptions were Robert Griffin III last year and Tim Tebow in 2007.

So as long as Barkley says healthy and USC does not drop out of championship contention, this all adds up to a Heisman winning season for the Trojans quarterback.

