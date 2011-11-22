Enough With Andrew Luck, This Is The Guy NFL Scouts Are Drooling Over After This Weekend

Photo: AP

USC quarterback Matt Barkley put on a clinic against Oregon on Saturday night, and now he’s catapulting up the draft board.The buzz for Barkley had been relatively tepid up until this week.



He plays for a USC team that’s still on probation and doesn’t get a lot of exposure nationally.

But in a high-profile game against Oregon, Barkley shredded the Ducks for 323 yards and four touchdowns. And this came a week after the uber-hyped Andrew Luck failed to really impress in a blowout loss to the same Oregon team.

Suddenly, everyone from Peter King to Todd McShay is taking notice.

Barkley is just a junior. If he were to come back next season, USC could be a top-5 team.

But he’s slowly rising above Oklahoma’s Landry Jones as the second-best QB in the draft. And if he has a chance to go in the first few picks in April, he just might bolt to the pros.

