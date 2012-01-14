Tennis Legend Mats Wilander Is Selling His $6 Million Estate

Photo: Coldwell Banker and Getty Images

Former Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander is selling his $5.9 million home in Sun Valley, Idaho.Wilander won seven Grand Slams between 1982 and 1986.



His house sits on 80 acres of land with picturesque mountains in the background.

The home has more than 10,000 square feet, a chef’s kitchen, seven bedrooms, a sauna, a wine seller, and a sound proof music room.

On the grounds there’s a ice rink in the winter/pond in the summer, a pool, and a hot tub.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.