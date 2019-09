Mats Hummels scored the first goal of the quarterfinals in the European battle between France and Germany.

Hummels headed the ball past Frances goalie off a perfect free kick from teammate Toni Kroos.

The free kick set up:

The free kick curved perfectly and Hummels executed the header with ease:

And it went right over the keeper:

