Everything you need to know about the fourth 'Matrix' movie

Warner Bros. Keanu Reeves starred as hacker Neo in the ‘Matrix’ films.

The new “Matrix” film will officially be released on May 21, 2021, according to recent reports.

Original stars Keanu Reeves, who played Neo, and Carrie-Anne Moss, who played Trinity, will reprise their roles in the film, and director Lana Wachowski will return to helm the project.

Wachowski was involved with the original “Matrix” films that became cult classics in the late ’90s early 2000s.

The still-untitled fourth “Matrix” is set to begin production in Northern California very soon.

A fourth “Matrix” movie is officially happening, with original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss set to reprise their roles in the iconic film franchise.

Plot details for the new film haven’t yet been revealed, but filmmaker Lana Wachowski, who wrote and directed the original “Matrix” films along with her sister Lilly, seemed to suggest that some original characters would be appearing in the new film.

“I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” she told Variety.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming fourth “Matrix” movie.

The new film will officially be released on May 21, 2021.

Warner Bros. The original ‘Matrix’ films were famous for their revolutionary visual effects and unique storylines.

According to Variety, the still-untitled fourth “Matrix” movie will be released next year. The outlet also reported that production is set to begin shortly in Northern California, and most of the cast has been in fight training for weeks in order to prepare.

Priyanka Chopra is in final talks to join the cast.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co. Priyanka Chopra is married to Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers.

The “Quantico” star is reportedly in the last stage of negotiations to join the cast, which includes other A-list stars like Keanu Reeves and Neil Patrick Harris. As with other actors joining the franchise, her role and details about her character are still under wraps.

Neil Patrick Harris and “Watchmen” star Yahya Abdul-Mateen will appear in the film.

Vince Bucci/Invision/AP and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen will star in the fourth ‘Matrix’ movie.

Variety reported that the “How I Met Your Mother” actor will join Reeves and Moss in the upcoming fourth “Matrix” film. And Abdul-Mateen, who’s appeared in “Aquaman” and played Dr. Manhattan on “Watchmen,” will reportedly play one of the leads, although both his and Harris’ roles are still unconfirmed.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their iconic roles

‘The Matrix Reloaded’ Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves played lovers in the ‘Matrix’ franchise.

As reported by Variety, Reeves and Moss will rejoin the franchise for the fourth “Matrix” movie as Neo and Trinity, respectively, although exact details about their characters in the new film are still under wraps.

At the end of “The Matrix Revolutions,” Neo seemingly succumbs to his injuries from his battle with the machines, although several key characters allude to his return in the final moments of the film.

As for Trinity, she’s shown to be fatally wounded during an attack on the hovercraft “Logos,” and dies in Neo’s arms. Neo’s final sacrifice in “The Matrix Revolutions,” which allows for a human victory over the machines, is in part motivated by Trinity’s death.

Morpheus might be played by a younger actor

Warner Bros. Laurence Fishburne played Morpheus in the ‘Matrix’ films.

With only Reeves, Wachowski, and Moss confirmed to return to the franchise, many “Matrix” fans were wondering if Laurence Fishburne would reprise his role as resistance leader Morpheus, who frees Neo from the Matrix with a red pill in the first film.

Since it appears that Fishburne won’t be returning, some are speculating that Morpheus might be played by a younger actor – and that it might hold a clue as to “where and when” the fourth film will be set.

Warner Brothers considered rebooting the series in 2017, with Michael B. Jordan reportedly considered for a starring role.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for HFA Michael B. Jordan starred in 2018’s ‘Black Panther.’

According to an article from the Hollywood Reporter in 2017, Warner Brothers was considering rebooting the iconic film franchise that same year but encountered a lot of hurdles before they could do so.

The Wachowski siblings weren’t reportedly involved with the 2017 reboot attempt, which was instead being spearheaded by Joel Silver, a former producer of the trilogy who had a strained relationship with the Wachowskis, the Hollywood Reporter said.

And Michael B. Jordan was said to have been considered for a starring role, although the project never came to fruition.

Reeves said previously that he would be interested in returning to the series, but only with the participation of the Wachowskis.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Keanu Reeves stars in the ‘John Wick’ movies.

Speaking to Yahoo Movies in 2017, Reeves said he’d be interested in a reboot of the franchise only if the Wachowskis were involved.

“The Wachowskis would have to be involved,” the star, who’s become something of an internet darling the past year, told the site.

“They would have to write it and direct it,” Reeves continued. “And then we’d see what the story is, but yeah, I don’t know, that would be weird, but why not?”

“People die, stories don’t,” he said.

