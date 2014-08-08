This Crazy Video Makes 'The Matrix' Sound Like An Old Nintendo Game

You’ve never seen “The Matrix” like this.

The action movie got a sound makeover from Phillip Raupach last year, when he submitted it to an arts competition at San Francisco State University.

Raupach’s video first appeared on Sploid.

Instead of thundering assault rifles, viewers are treated to the sound effects you heard while playing Super Mario on your Nintendo.

The effects completely transform this “Matrix: Reloaded” scene from a fight to the death to a lighthearted joust.

Watch the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.