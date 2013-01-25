Matisyahu Is So Unrecognizable After Shaving His Beard That He Couldn't Get Into Sundance Parties

After shedding his glasses, long pais sideburns, excess weight and signature beard, Orthodox Jewish rapper/reggae artist Matisyahu is nearly unrecognizable.



The musician looks so different lately, in fact, that he had a hard time getting into premieres and parties this past weekend at the Sundance Film Festival.

“He stood outside TAO nightclub for 10 minutes because the door managers didn’t know who he was,” reports the New York Post. “He wasn’t allowed in until another friend recognised him.”

Here’s what the 33-year-old “One Day” singer looked like in 2005 with his signature Hasidic look:

Photo: Getty

Last December, Matisyahu, whose real name is Matthew Paul Miller, shaved off his beard, explaining on Twitter: “Sorry folks, all you get is me, no alias. When I started becoming religious 10 years ago it was a very natural and organic process. It was my choice. My journey to discover my roots and explore Jewish spirituality — not through books but through real life.”

Since then, the singer has shed some weight, traded his wire-rimmed glasses for contacts and gotten a major haircut.

Today, Matisyahu is back in the spotlight with a new clean-shaven look:

Photo: Getty

