10 Fun Facts We Just Learned From Android Ice Cream Sandwich Godfather Matias Duarte

Duarte spoke about Roboto, Ice Cream Sandwich's new typeface, and the 'fontroversy' surrounding it.

'We wanted Roboto to provoke discussion within the typographic community. Traditional choices weren't going to work. We wanted geometric purity. If you can't tell the difference between Roboto and Helvetica then you're not part of that discussion.'

'When sans serif fonts were invented they are called grotesque, a horrible mish mosh. Letters so crude they must've been written by a caveman.'