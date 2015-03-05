Maths geeks have begun the 10-day countdown to their once-in-a-century Pi day

Anyone who remembers middle school geometry knows at least a little bit about Pi, the ratio that allows us to compute the circumference, area, and volume of round things.

March 14, or 3/14, is recognised by maths geeks as Pi day. That happens every year.

But as UBS’s Art Cashin noted last year, Pi day in 2015 will be a once-in-a-century Pi day.

“At 9:26:53 a.m., they can write 3/14/15; 9:26:53, which you should also recall are the first ten digits of Pi in perfect order,” said Cashin.

We can’t wait.

