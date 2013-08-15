A Mind-Blowing Photo Of A French Soccer Player Looking Absurdly Small

This is a real, unaltered Reuters photo from yesterday’s friendly between France and Belgium.

The guy in blue is French forward Mathieu Valbuena. While he’s one of the smaller players in elite European soccer at 5’6″, he’s not that small.

As Deadspin pointed at yesterday, the fact that Valbuena is leaning way back creates an optical illusion, resulting in him looking roughly four-feet tall.

Mesmerizing (click to enlarge):

