Check Out The Florida Mansion Of Accused Insider Trader Matthew Martoma

Photo: via Zillow

A year ago, when an FBI agent told former SAC portfolio manager Mathew Martoma at his Florida home they had evidence he broke the law, he passed out in his front yard, the New York Times reported. Last month, Martoma was arrested at his Boca Raton mansion and has been charged in what is believed to be “the most lucrative” insider trading scheme ever. Martoma worked at CR Intrinsic Investors, a subsidiary of SAC.



Curbed’s Rob Bear was able to track down the photos of Martoma’s Florida mansion, which he purchased in December 2010 for $1.96 million. The SEC’s complaint against Martoma, he received a $9.3 million bonus and no bonuses in 2009 and 2010 before being let go.

According to the listing from Zillow, the 6,150 square-foot home features five-bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and a pool. Other amenities include an elevator and a fake lawn (artificial grass), according to Bloomberg News.

Let’s take a house tour!

