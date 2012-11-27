First Photo Of Accused Insider Trader Mathew Martoma

Last week, federal authorities charged former SAC portfolio manager Mathew Martoma in what is believed to be “the most lucrative” insider trading scheme ever.



He was arrested by FBI agents in his Florida home and he’s appearing in federal court in Manhattan today.

Federal authorities allege that Martoma traded on non-public information about drug trials at Elan Corporation and Wyeth between 2006 and 2008 while he was employed at CR Intrinsic Investors, a subsidiary of SAC Capital Advisors.

The scheme is alleged to have made more than $276 million in ill-gotten gains.

