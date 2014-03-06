Former SAC Trader Mathew Martoma Just Lost His Stanford MBA

Former SAC portfolio manager Mathew Martoma is no longer a graduate of Stanford’s business school.

A university official told the Wall Street Journal’s Melissa Korn that Martoma, who was convicted of insider trading in February, does not hold a degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business anymore.

Most convicts don’t lose their degree, but it now appears Martoma got into Stanford on false pretenses.

During Martoma’s trial, it was revealed that Martoma was kicked out of Harvard Law School for doctoring his transcript — and then forging documents to cover his tracks (that information was never introduced into evidence during the trial).

Two years later, he got into Stanford and graduated with an MBA, leading us to wonder if Stanford knew about the Harvard mishap when considering Martoma’s application.

“Stanford’s policy provides it can revoke an offer of acceptance and a degree, if it was found that an individual gained admission through false pretenses,” the spokesperson told Dealbook.

For Martoma, the more immediate issue is that he’s facing around 10 years in prison after his conviction last month.

