Madeline Scotto has gone through a lot of maths teaching methods.

At age 100, she still teaches at Brooklyn’s St. Ephrem’s School.

We talked with Madeline and no other approach to mathematics has caused her more concern than Common Core.

Produced by Sam Rega. Camera by Devan Joseph.

