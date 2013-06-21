How To Use Maths To Crush Your Friends At Monopoly Like You've Never Done Before

Monopoly is one of the classic American games.



It’s played amongst close friends, loved ones, and trusted business partners.

It’s also one of the few times in life where it’s perfectly acceptable to want to systematically annihilate and crush the aforementioned friends, loved ones and partners.

Well, we’re here to help.

Monopoly has a major element of chance in it, and the best part about games of chance is that people with Microsoft Excel can basically solve them.

We broke down the must-know maths behind Monopoly as well as several lessons you can take away from what truly is The Most Dangerous Game.

In this presentation, we’ll teach you such concepts as:

The most important properties in the game

The crucial “axis” that will change the way you think about the shape of the board.

Where you should invest.

How to make moves so that your opponent will keep landing on your properties.

