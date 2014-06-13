Match.com's New Partner Will Help You Find Your Type By Analysing Your Ex

The world’s first dating site, Match.com, is teaming up with Los Angeles-based Three Day Rule to implement some unique new premium features, Mashable reports. One of these features — Three Day Rule’s most interesting hook — is the ability to find a potential match based on what your exes look like.

Match’s new partner is a high-end site. Three Day Rule’s premium service costs $US5,000 for a six-month package, Mashable reports. For that price, professional matchmakers meet with users and even screen potential matches for them in person. They also ask for photos of past flames to best gauge traits a perfect match should have.

“I’ve noticed over my years in matchmaking that people have types,” Talia Goldstein, Three Day Rule’s CEO and founder told Mashable. “I always ask my clients to send me photos of their exes. They say that they don’t have a type, but when I see the photos, to me they look very similar. The exes may be different ethnicities, or have different hair colour, but their facial structures are the same.”

The site uses facial recognition technology to analyse your ex’s features and find trends. Features like this are likely to appeal to Match.com’s wealthier, professional crowd, perhaps because they’re the ones who could afford it.

“We know there is a segment of busy professionals on Match who would love to have a high-touch service to help them find a compatible partner,” Match President Amarnath Thombre said in a Three Day Rule blog post. “[N]ow with Three Day Rule as a partner, we can combine the convenience of a white-glove matchmaking service with our huge community of high quality members.”

Match’s new features will be available only in the cities Three Day Rule currently operates in: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco.

