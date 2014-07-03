Match.com Now Has A Dating Pool For Certified Geniuses

Dating just got smarter.

High-IQ society Mensa has teamed up with Match.com to kindle the spark among geniuses.

Match.com members can now display a Mensa badge on their profiles or join in the Mensa-only dating pool, Mensa Match.

According to The Daily Beast, the partnership happened after the dating website quizzed its users on what they wanted from a potential suitor.

It turned out intelligence is really, really attractive.

“80% of singles rate intelligence as one of the most important factors when looking for a partner, finally proving that brainpower is the ultimate aphrodisiac,” said Amarnath Thombre, President of Match. “Partnering with Mensa now gives Match members another smart way to easily search for and connect with like minded singles.”

Mensa currently has 57,000 members in the U.S., with 6 million citizens eligible for a spot in the club, making this a potentially popular love-matching portal.

“Our members expressed a very strong interest in having a relationship site specifically for Mensa,” said Pam Donahoo, Executive Director of American Mensa. “The reaction from our members to teaming with the leader in dating services has been overwhelmingly positive. We are excited about it.”

If you want to join the exclusive dating pool, but not sure if you have a 132+ IQ level, Mensa is offering its online practice test for $US1 through July 6, 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.