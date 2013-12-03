Match.com Could Be In Trouble For Allegedly Approving These Obviously Fake Profiles

A lawyer who’s suing Match.com for $US1.5 billion for allegedly approving fake profiles is striking back at the site’s allegation that his lawsuit is filled with “outlandish conspiracy theories.”

New York plaintiffs’ lawyer Evan Spencer — whose client claims her picture was used in 200 fake profiles — released screenshots of apparently fake profiles to the media on Monday. Those profiles have pictures of Lindsay Lohan, Jessica Biel, Al Pacino, and Rob Lowe (or daters who are dead ringers for those celebs).

The proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that fraudsters outside the United States use these fake profiles for “romance scams” that try to get lonely people to send money out of the country. Here are the apparently fake profiles Spencer sent:

Here’s Match.com’s full statement on the lawsuit:

The real scam here is this meritless lawsuit, which is filled with outlandish conspiracy theories and clumsy fabrications in lieu of factual or legal basis. We’re confident that our legal system is as adept as we are at detecting scammers and will dismiss this case in short order.

