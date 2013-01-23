Woman Sues Match.com For Allegedly Setting Her Up With A Murderer

Photo: www.match.com

A Las Vegas woman sued Match.com for $10 million, saying a man she met through the website stabbed her 10 times, kicked her repeatedly, and then left her for dead in her garage, Courthouse News Service reports.Mary Kay Beckman’s alleged attacker, Wade Mitchell Ridley, 54, died in prison last year while serving up to 70 years for killing one of his ex-girlfriends in Phoenix, Ariz., according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.



Beckman says she only knew Ridley 10 days before she broke up with him in September 2010, according to Courthouse News.

When Beckman broke up with him, he sent her threatening messages, she says in the suit filed in Clark County District Court. He then hid in her garage and assaulted her on the night of Jan. 21, 2011, she says.

In her complaint, she says the site misled her into thinking she’d end up in “a stable and loving relationship with another member,” according to Courthouse News. Instead, she met “an individual whose intentions are not to find a mate, but to find victims to kill or rape,” the complaint alleges.

Beckman has undergone surgeries to repair damage to her jaw, eyes, ears, and skull.

“What happened to Mary Kay Beckman is horrible, but this lawsuit is absurd,” Match.com said in a statement to Courthouse News. The dating site called Ridley a “sick, twisted individual with no prior criminal record,” who didn’t reflect the rest of the Match.com community.

