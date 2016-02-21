Matchbox 20's Rob Thomas apologises for 'racist and insensitive' joke during Australian show

Olivia Chang
Photo: Getty Images.

Matchbox 20 frontman Rob Thomas has been slammed for telling a “racist and insensitive” joke during his performance at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne last night.

Thomas was in the middle of explaining to his audience how he dealt with jet lag during a technical hold-up in his solo performance.

“When you get on the plane, on your way here, you start drinking,” he said.

“I keep drinking until I think I’m Australian.

“And then I keep drinking until I think I’m a black Australian.”

His comments were met with laughter from the crowd — and booing.

Here’s how it played out:

Shortly after the incident, the American singer and songwriter wrote an apology on Facebook saying that he was “completely unaware that in Australia there is a polarizing social issue happening right now involving indigenous people and alcohol”.

Here’s what he said:

After the show in Melbourne tonight while backstage with some of my Australian friends, it was brought to my attention that I said something that is racist and insensitive.

Please understand that although it is no excuse, I was completely unaware that in Australia there is a polarizing social issue happening right now involving indigenous people and alcohol.

When I was made aware of it, the ground fell out beneath me, and I realized that people may now see me as the exact opposite of who I am.

I’m sitting here in my hotel room completely gutted that a joke that I made was much more relevant to the times in Australia than I realized.

I know that words are just words, but to those I offended, I deeply, DEEPLY apologize!

Everyone who knows me is aware that for the past 20 years I have been a fervent supporter of civil rights, so I am incredibly embarrassed by my ignorance.

I feel like a fool and apologize to all Australians.

But it didn’t prevent many from taking to social media to criticise Thomas’ comments saying that his apology was “not enough”:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.