Match.com Makes Buyout Offer For Europe's Biggest Dating Site Meetic

IAC, which owns Match.com, just made a tender offer to buy out publicly-traded Meetic.com, the top dating site in Europe, for 15 euros per share, a 11% premium, the companies announced today.



Match already owns 27% of Meetic after the two companies swapped out their European and American assets.

Meetic.com’s founder and CEO Marc Simoncini had been looking to sell out. An earlier deal fell through, and meanwhile Simoncini has been setting up a large venture firm and a new startup called Sensee.

