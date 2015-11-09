The company behind Tinder is going public and trying to raise $400 million

Match Group, the company behind the wildly popular dating app, is going public — and a new SEC filing has provided more details on the forthcoming IPO.

Match intends to offer 33,333,333 shares of common stock, with an initial public offering price of between $US12 and $US14 per share. As such, the company stands to raise between $US400 million and $US470 million.

Match Group will be listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol MTCH.

Along with Tinder, Match also owns OKCupid, Match, PlentyOfFish, and a number of other dating products. Here’s how the company describes itself in the filing:

Match Group is the world’s leading provider of dating products. We operate a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, OkCupid, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, Twoo, OurTime and FriendScout24, each designed to increase our users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection. Through our portfolio of trusted brands, we provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users. We currently offer our dating products in 38 languages across more than 190 countries, and we had approximately 59 million monthly active users, or MAU, and approximately 4.7 million paid members, using our dating products for the quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.