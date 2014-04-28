Match Fixing NRL Player Ryan Tandy Found Dead At Parents' House

Ryan Tandy: dead

Former rugby league player Ryan Tandy, who was banned from the game for life for matching fixing, has been found dead at his parents’ house on the Central Coast of NSW.

Police were called to a property in Saratoga at around 2pm today, where they say they found the body of a 32-year-old man, believed to be the former Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm player.

The cause of death is not being treated as suspicious. A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Tandy’s chequered career included stints with Wests Tigers, his debut club in 2008, St George, South Sydney, Melbourne and the Bulldogs. He also played in the European Super League.

He misfortune included being part of Melbourne’s 2009 grand final team, which saw the club stripped of the title for salary cap breaches. He joined Canterbury-Bankstown mid-season in 2010, but was sacked less that 12 months later following allegations that he was involved in a $30,000 betting scandal in August 2010, when the Bulldogs played the North Queensland Cowboys. Tandy was charged with match fixing after a betting plunge on the first points coming from a penalty to the Cowboys, with Tandy conceding a penalty in front of the posts early in the match.

He pleaded not guilty, but was fined, placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond and banned from the game for life.

Earlier this year, Tandy was charged with kidnapping, with Police alleging the former forward was used as standover man to collect a drug debt. He was released on conditional bail which required him to stay at his mother’s Saratoga home.

Some media reports have suggested Tandy died of an apparent drug overdose.

