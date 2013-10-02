The Wife Of A Cincinnati Reds Player Says She Got Attacked By A Pirates Fan At PNC Park

Dallas Latos, the wife of Cincinnati Reds pitcher Mat Latos, says she was attacked and hit in the head by a female Pirates fan at PNC Park during the Reds-Pirates wild card game last night.

She says she was at the bar when she told a man to stop being rude to the grandmother of Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco. The man then called her a “c***” and threatened to beat her up, which is when she told security.

According to her, security did nothing, and a woman who was with the man attacked her. She hit her in the head three times.

The Pirates won the game and advanced to the NLDS against the Cardinals.

The frenzied home crowd was a huge talking point on the broadcast.

Here’s how Latos says it went down:

Got punched in the head at least 3 times by a pirates fan so this has been cool.

— Dallas Latos (@DallasLatos) October 2, 2013

Spent most of the game talking to police. Fancy is one word that comes to mind.

— Dallas Latos (@DallasLatos) October 2, 2013

“@DallasLatos not intentionally, right? (via @zlovas90)” I was grabbed by my hair and beat in the head. Pretty sure it was intentional.

— Dallas Latos (@DallasLatos) October 2, 2013

Pittsburgh police can’t arrest anyone on assault accounts so I’m the one who spent the game talking to law enforcement after being attacked.

— Dallas Latos (@DallasLatos) October 2, 2013

Look. Check the police report. I was ambushed in the Budweiser bar, grabbed by the hair, drug down & punched in the head multiple times.

— Dallas Latos (@DallasLatos) October 2, 2013

A huge man called me a cunt & said he was going to kick my arse so I told security. His chick is who threatened me & then attacked me.

— Dallas Latos (@DallasLatos) October 2, 2013

Just know that security knew I had been threatened multiple times (not even wearing Cincy gear), chose not to take action & I got attacked.

— Dallas Latos (@DallasLatos) October 2, 2013

& for everyone saying I started it, I asked a huge dude to stop being mean to Meso’s grandma & he threatened to beat me so I told security.

— Dallas Latos (@DallasLatos) October 2, 2013

