The Wife Of A Cincinnati Reds Player Says She Got Attacked By A Pirates Fan At PNC Park

Tony Manfred
Dallas latos mat wife@DallasLatos

Dallas Latos, the wife of Cincinnati Reds pitcher Mat Latos, says she was attacked and hit in the head by a female Pirates fan at PNC Park during the Reds-Pirates wild card game last night.

She says she was at the bar when she told a man to stop being rude to the grandmother of Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco. The man then called her a “c***” and threatened to beat her up, which is when she told security.

According to her, security did nothing, and a woman who was with the man attacked her. She hit her in the head three times.

The Pirates won the game and advanced to the NLDS against the Cardinals.

The frenzied home crowd was a huge talking point on the broadcast.

Here’s how Latos says it went down:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.